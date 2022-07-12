AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett and Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan held their daily press briefing on Tuesday to update the community on the city's response to ongoing protests and the Jayland Walker investigation. They discussed why the Akron Police Department will continue to encrypt their scanner and the new website they launched.

The reason why Akron Police will continue to encrypt their scanners

Scanner encryption

Akron Police said they plan on continuing to encrypt their scanner, in spite of the public's concern after the Walker shooting.

“A lot of sensitive information is shared on the radio frequently. Victim’s names, officers' tactics. We need to ensure that people in the community that want to take that information in harm don’t have it," Police Chief Steve Mylett said. "Please understand we are considering the safety of the public."

Mylett said that if anyone is interested in hearing radio traffic, they are able to file an open records request.

Akron incident website

The city launched its new incident website on Monday.

The website includes downtown road closures and information on crime in the city.

What's next?

The city plans on holding daily briefings until July 31.

They will not be holding one on July 13 to respect the city's day of mourning for Jayland Walker.

