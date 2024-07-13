Watch Now
11-year-old in critical condition after house fire

Posted at 11:05 PM, Jul 12, 2024

Canton Fire Department says crews responded to a fire at a two-story home on 3rd Street around 7:45 p.m. Friday, where they found an 11-year-old girl inside.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy flames coming from second-story windows. Bystanders pointed them toward a second-floor window where a child was believed to be located.

According to a press release from the city and Canton Fire Department, crews initially tried reaching the child through the interior stairwell but were forced out by heat. Fire crews then used a ladder and found the child in a bathroom. She was taken to Aultman Hospital and then flown from there to Akron Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Canton Fire says two dogs, a pig, and a bird were rescued from the first floor of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

