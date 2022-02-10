13 people in Akron facing federal charges for drug trafficking conspiracy

AKRON, Ohio — The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio announced Thursday that 13 people have been indicted on charges relating to a drug trafficking conspiracy that sought to flood local communities with fentanyl, meth and cocaine.

The people charged are all from the Akron and Cleveland areas with the exception of two who are from West Virginia. They were arrested in September 2021.

According to authorities, each person is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, valeryl fentanyl and cocaine. Some of the individuals are charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, maintaining a drug premises and using a communication facility to facilitate a drug offense.

During an investigation on Sept. 23, 2021, authorities executed search warrants and seized more than 16 kilograms of fentanyl, nearly 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, one kilogram valeryl fentanyl and 400 grams of cocaine. Additionally, a rifle and four handguns were seized.

Authorities said the drugs were stored in various houses in Akron and distributed out of those homes.

"In addition, conspiracy members are accused of using cell phones to communicate and drug 'testers' to evaluate the strength and quality of a controlled substance intended for sale," authorities said.

The investigation was a collaboration between Akron police, the FBI and ATF.

