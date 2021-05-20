13-year-old boy arrested in shooting that injured 15-year-old girl in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A 13-year-old boy was arrested for a shooting that injured a 15-year-old girl in Akron on Wednesday.

The shooting happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. when a 15-year-old girl and a group of other teens were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 900 block of North Firestone Boulevard. A 13-year-old was handling a firearm that discharged and struck the girl in the arm while she was sitting in the front seat.

The 13-year-old boy who allegedly shot the girl fled the area.

The 15-year-old girl went to Summa Health Akron City Hospital where she walked in with a gunshot wound that was considered non-life threatening, police said.

The 13-year-old boy was identified and later arrested after he surrendered to detectives at the police station.

He was charged with felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon and was transported to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

