CANTON, Ohio — A 13-year-old boy charged with aggravated murder in the death of 14-year-old Sylvia McGhee, who was shot and killed last month in Canton , entered a "not true" plea Wednesday.

The juvenile entered a “not true” plea, which is equivalent to an adult not guilty plea. His mother wiped away tears as she sat next to her son in court.

Judge Rosemarie Hall set a pretrial date for May 29 at 9 a.m. The family members of the juvenile and of the slain 14-year-old girl were in court.

After his court appearance, he was taken back to the juvenile facility.

The 13-year-old boy was previously charged with obstruction of official business for lying to police and is currently in custody, police said. The juvenile has been in custody since April 1 and will remain in custody, the Stark County Prosecutor's Office said. He is not eligible for transfer to adult court, an official said.

Sylvia's body was found near 11th Street Southwest and Bieyl Court Southwest on March 30. She was shot in the back of the head. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Her family held a candlelight earlier this month to remember Sylvia, who was known to family and friends as a "ray of sunshine, always able to light up a room."

RELATED: Community holds candlelight vigil for Canton teen shot, killed