14-year-old and 20-year-old injured during New Year's Eve shooting at Akron home, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were injured during a shooting at a home in Akron on New Year’s Eve, according to the Akron Police Department.

Officers responded at 3:50 p.m. Friday to a home in the 90 block of Shaker Drive for a shooting.

A 14-year-old boy was located with a gunshot wound to his leg and a 20-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

Preliminary information revealed that there had been a fight among multiple people in the backyard of the residence. During the fight, at least two persons involved took out handguns and started shooting, injuring the teen and the 20-year-old male victim.

Police found multiple handguns, along with other evidence, at the home.

The teen was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The 20-year-old man remains in critical condition at Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

Police said no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the detective bureau at 330-375-2490.

