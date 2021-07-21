14-year-old, two 11-year-olds accused of beating, robbing man at Akron basketball court

Three males juveniles— a 14-year-old old and two 11-year-olds— are in custody after they allegedly assaulted a man and robbed him at a basketball court in Akron Tuesday, according to the Akron Police Department.

The 30-year-old victim told police that he was at the basketball court near Channelwood Village at around 4:30 p.m. when three juveniles allegedly jumped him, struck him in the face with an unknown object and stole his bike.

The victim had a face injury and possibly broke ribs, police said. He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General for treatment.

Officers found the three juveniles in the area and took them into custody following a short foot pursuit.

The victim's bike was found damaged.

All three juveniles were charged with robbery and felonious assault, including other charges in connection to the incident.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.