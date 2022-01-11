16-year-old among 4 arrested for shooting at home in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Four people, including a 16-year-old, were arrested Monday afternoon in Akron after officers spotted them shooting at an occupied home.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the 400 block of Chittenden Street.

Upon witnessing the shooting, police said officers blocked in the suspects' vehicle to prevent it from driving away. Two people were taken into custody immediately, but the other two ran off and were captured a short time later on Talbot Avenue.

The individuals involved—three 19-year-olds and one 16-year-old—were arrested on multiple weapons-related offenses, police said. The 19-year-olds were taken to Summit County Jail following their arrest. The 16-year-old was taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility.

During a search of the car, police found five weapons inside: Three handguns, one of which had a drum-style magazine, an AK-47 and an AR-15.

According to police, no one inside the home was injured.

