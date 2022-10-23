16-year-old boy fatally shot in Akron Saturday

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in the city's Highland Square neighborhood Saturday evening.

It happened in the 100 block of Dodge Avenue around 5 p.m., according to police.

Authorities say the teen and three other males were walking south on Dodge Avenue when a fight broke out between the boy and another person in the group. Following the shooting, the group ran off.

One of the individuals pulled out a gun and shot the teen multiple times, police said. The teen was unresponsive when officers found him several minutes later. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooter and the other people in the group are believed to be under 18 years old.

No arrests have been made. The matter remains under investigation.

