16-year-old boy hospitalized after being stabbed in chest in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after being stabbed in the chest early Friday morning, according to the Akron Police Department.

Around 3:20 a.m., officers were called to the 500 block of Stanton Avenue for report of a teen stabbed.

Once on scene, offers found a 16-year-old boy outside of a home on Stanton Avenue with stab wounds to the chest. He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital where he is currently being treated for his injuries.

Preliminary information gathered by police indicates the 16-year-old boy was assaulted and stabbed by a 15-year-old boy while in the 900 block of Brown Street. Officers located the 15-year-old a few blocks away from where the 16-year-old was found and arrested him.

The 15-year-old has been charged with felonious assault.

Police said the two boys knew each other but they are still working to determine the exact circumstances that led to the assault.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.