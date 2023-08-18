16-year-old plans 'Limitless Dreams,' an event in Akron to support those with disabilities

You're never too young to make a difference, and this proves it: a Northeast Ohio 16-year-old is getting ready to host an event to support people with disabilities.

Xyia West wanted to give back to her community, so she joined the Future Climbers program at Firestone High School. It was started by a group of Firestone grads who wanted to create future leaders, and Xyia was inspired to create and plan the “Limitless Dreams” event because of her family.

“If we could get back to the community, what would you want to do? And the biggest things in my life that have affected me are my family…all my family has health issues and disabilities,” she said. “So I told him that, and I was like, well, I wanted to have an event with kids with disabilities just to come out and have fun.”

Limitless Dreams is happening at Firestone High School in Akron on Sept. 10 for any interested families to enjoy a day of fun, including safe and friendly opportunities to play sports with Firestone athletes and volunteers to assist each family with anything needed.

Families just need to register in advance to take part. Click here to learn more and RSVP.

