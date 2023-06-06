16-year-old shot, 2 arrested at illegal gambling establishment in Akron, police say

A 16-year-old boy who tried to rob an Akron business Monday is recovering in the hospital after being shot, and two others are facing charges in connection with illegal gambling.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. at Royal Quest in the 800 block of Brown Street.

Akron Police officers responded to the business for a report of someone who had been shot. Upon arrival, they discovered a 16-year-old boy had been shot in the abdomen after he entered the building, brandished a gun and then got in a fight with someone over the weapon.

Police said the boy's injuries were not considered life-threatening. He has pending charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

While at the scene, officers found evidence indicating the business was being used for illegal gambling.

The 19-year-old manager and a 34-year-old man who leases the building were arrested when they arrived and charged with operating a gambling house. They were taken to the Summit County Jail.

Among the evidence police collected was cash, gambling machines, other gambling equipment and shell casings.

"The establishment is reportedly a gambling house and was on the police department's radar, as it's also been the subject of concern for area residents," police said.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the activities at the business to contact detectives at 330-375-2490 or call CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also submit a tip online by CLICKING HERE or by texting TIPSCO and the tip to 274637. Tips can be anonymous.

