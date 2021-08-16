17-year-old Canton boy riding motorized mini-bike dies in Saturday crash, police say

CANTON, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy riding a motorized mini-bike was killed after crashing into a car in Canton on Aug.14, according to Chief Jack Angelo of the Canton Police Department.

Police responded Saturday at approximately 1:09 p.m. to the area of 6 Street NW and Shorb Avenue NW for a crash.

Witnesses said that a motorized mini-bike was traveling northbound on Shorb Avenue at a high rate of speed when it failed to stop at the stop sign on Shorb Avenue and struck a vehicle that was traveling westbound on 6th Street NW.

The victim, identified as Gage A. Carroll, 17, of Canton, was transported to Mercy Hospital Cleveland Clinic where he died.

"The Canton Police Department has recently received several complaints about these bikes traveling through our streets. In light of this terrible tragedy the Police Department would like to remind our community that these mini-bikes are not street legal and can be very dangerous," the department said.

