17-year-old shot to death, second teen injured in a drive-by shooting on Neptune Avenue in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A 17-year-old was shot to death and a second teen was injured in a drive-by shooting on Neptune Avenue in Akron Tuesday, the Akron Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

Officers responded at 3:15 p.m. to the 900 block of Neptune Avenue.

A 17-year-old male was located outside a home with apparent gunshot wounds, with one in his chest.

Detectives located a second victim, also a 17-year-old boy, outside a nearby gas station in the 900 block of Brown Street, with a gunshot wound to his hand and buttocks.

The first victim was transported to Akron Children’s Hospitals in critical condition. He later died from his injuries at around 10 p.m.

The second victim, whose injuries are not considered life-threatening, was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

Investigators said preliminary information reveals that the victims were outside a home on Neptune Avenue when two unknown males drove by in a white car and shot at them. Two nearby homes, both occupied, were struck by gunfire.

Police believe the two men in the vehicle who shot at the 17-year-olds are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the department at 330-375-2490.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said an autopsy will be performed Wednesday.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.