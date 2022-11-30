17-year-old student stabbed at John R. Buchtel Community Learning Center in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Public Schools is responding to more violent incidents within its district., with one happening Wednesday at John R. Buchtel Community Learning Center.

Akron Police say a 17-year-old was stabbed following a fight involving him and two other students. Officers say the teen is expected to be okay, but the two other students left the school before responding officers arrived.

Then on Tuesday at Ellet Community Learning Center, Akron Public Schools Spokesman Mark Williamson says two fist fights between two students broke out.

Williamson says they were short-lived and would've been over in minutes. But he says when one of the student's family members arrived, it exasperated the problem.

“Of course, APS wants schools that are safe, we all do, but that would require hard work and it would require being willing to admit when there is a problem, admit that maybe you aren't doing everything possible and realizing there could still be work to be done,” said a parent from Akron Public Schools.

These incidents come just after parents spoke up at a school board meeting Monday. They say they are frustrated with the district's response to violence and assaults they say are happening inside school buildings.

“I believe you are more concerned with not disciplining these students that are causing the violence than protecting the students who are the victims,” a parent said.

The mother tells members she has been forced to withdraw her children from Akron Public Schools.

“This student was repeatedly attacking my daughter on the bus, pushing her to the floor, hitting her and pulling her hair,” the parent said.

The mother says she reported the violent behavior to staff at Rimer Community Learning Center, but it continued even after she removed her daughter from the bus and drove her to school herself.

“My daughter was playing with friends at recess and the boy ran over to her, shoved her to the ground, stepping on her face. She was knocked unconscious,” the parent said.

“I’m very concerned, and I think it's very alarming and I think you did the right thing addressing the board because these are things that need to be said and addressed,” said an Akron Public Schools Board Member.

The incident at John R. Buchtel remains under investigation and charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 5

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.