18-year-old arrested in connection with shooting, robbery during Facebook meetup car sale in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — An 18-year-old was arrested in connection with the Sept. 14 incident in which one woman was robbed and another was shot after arranging a meeting to buy a car, according to the Akron Police Department.

On Sept. 14, just before 10 p.m. in the 900 block of Tupelo Drive, a 24-year-old woman and a 40-year-old woman drove to a church parking lot in Akron to buy a 2008 Dodge Charger from a person they corresponded with on Facebook Messenger.

After arriving to inspect the car, the 24-year-old woman, who was waiting in her vehicle, was shot twice. The 40-year-old woman was robbed of her wallet, which contained an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

The shooter and at least two other individuals involved fled the scene in the Charger.

The shooting victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center and underwent surgery.

On Wednesday, Gavin Williams, 18, of Akron, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force in Toledo on a warrant for aggravated robbery stemming from the Sept. 14 incident.

While authorities arrested Williams, the investigation is ongoing as law enforcement works to identify the other individuals who took part in the robbery and shooting.

RELATED: 1 woman shot, 1 robbed during Facebook meetup car sale in Akron

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.