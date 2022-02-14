18th Annual Portage Lakes Polar Bear Jump to benefit Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank

AKRON, Ohio — Later this month, brave individuals will jump in the icy waters of Portage Lakes to show their support for a good cause—The Akron Canton Regional Foodbank.

The event takes place on Feb. 26. People participating in the jump will be staged in groups and spaced out to accommodate social distancing.

“I was really scared the first time I jumped, but I’ve done it many times now; I’m used to it. It keeps me young!” said Dan Flowers, president and CEO of the Foodbank. “The community’s support of this unique fundraiser makes it possible for the Foodbank to continue to serve families facing hunger as our region rebounds from the pandemic. We are so grateful for our partnership with the Portage Lakes Polar Bear Club for the opportunity to jump together in support of local families in need!”

The goal of the event is to raise $150,000 for the foodbank, which would provide around 600,000 meals to 600 pantries in its network. The foodbank serves shelters, hot meal sites and hunger relief programs across eight counties in Northeast Ohio.

“We invite all warm-hearted people willing to freeze their bodies to raise funds to help feed people and fight hunger in our community! Please join us!” Flowers said.

Here's how to support the event:

Jump for the Foodbank! Visit portagelakespolarbearclub.com to register and download the jumper information packet.

Too chicken to jump, but want to support the Foodbank? Visit portagelakespolarbearclub.com and register as a Chicken. Collect donations for the Foodbank and Chilly Chicken will jump in the lake on your behalf.

So far, more than $38,000 has been raised.

CLICK HERE for more information or call 330-535-6900.

