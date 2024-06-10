Watch Now
19-year-old riding motorcycle dies after crash in Akron

Posted at 12:12 PM, Jun 10, 2024

Akron police are investigating after a 19-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on South Hawkins Avenue.

According to police, a 50-year-old woman driving a Toyota Sienna was heading east on Edgemoor Avenue and turned north onto South Hawkins Avenue in the path of the 19-year-old man riding his Yamaha.

Police said the Yamaha struck the van.

The man was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained critical injuries. He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he later died.

His identity has not been released.

The woman and a 15-year-old passenger inside the van were not injured.

It is unknown if speed was a factor in the crash.

