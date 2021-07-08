19-year-old wanted in West Virginia fatal shooting sets fire to Akron home before arrest

AKRON, Ohio — A 19-year-old man wanted in the fatal shooting of a high school athlete in West Virginia was arrested Thursday by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at an Akron home, according to U.S. Marshals.

On Thursday morning, officers located Dekotis Thomas, 19, hiding out in a home in the 600 block of Glendora Avenue in Akron.

He told officers he had a gun, and as officers were attempting to negotiate a surrender, he allegedly set the house on fire and threw an item similar to a Molotov cocktail at officers.

After two hours, he surrendered to officers. The Akron Police Department was then able to fully extinguish the house fire.

Thomas was wanted for allegedly shooting and killing Kevin KJ Taylor, 18, in Charleston, West Virginia, on April 7.

Tips from the public helped authorities locate Thomas in Akron.

