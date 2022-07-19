2 Akron men sentenced for roles in deadly home invasion shooting

AKRON, Ohio — Two men were sentenced on Monday for their roles in a home invasion that left one man dead and three others injured.

On June 26, 2019, Marquis Felder, Lavontae Poole, Zaveon Carter, Jimmy Foster, and Martino Livingston went to a home on Rowe Street in Akron to rob the residents and steal marijuana, according to court records.

Foster and Livingston waited outside while the other three went inside and started shooting, records state.

Brandon Varner, 34, was shot eight times and died.

A 39-year-old woman, 24-year-old man, and 12-year-old boy were also shot but survived.

On Monday, Foster was sentenced to seven to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated burglary with a gun specification and obstructing justice.

Livingston was sentenced to five to seven and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to complicity to robbery and obstructing justice.

Poole, Felder, and Carter were all previously sentenced to life in prison for their roles in the deadly shooting.

