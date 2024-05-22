2 arrested for deadly Canton fire

Canton Fire announced that two men have been arrested for their roles in a deadly Canton fire that happened earlier this month.

The fire happened on May 1 in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue NW.

RELATED: 1 person killed in overnight Canton house fire; authorities suspect arson

Frank Campbell, 66, died as a result of the fire.

Authorities have arrested Corey Bulstrom and Salvatore Morris.

Bulstrom has been charged with aggravated murder and complicity to arson.

Morris has been charged with complicity to aggravated murder and complicity to aggravated arson.

The men are scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

No other details have been released at this time.