2 boys arrested for damaging vehicles in Akron

Akron police have arrested two boys after an investigation into multiple vehicles were damaged Tuesday night.

Police said a 9-year-old and 11-year-old threw rocks over the 27th Street Bridge and onto cars on I-76.

At least nine vehicles were damaged.

A 44-year-old man was injured after glass hit him in the eye. Other individuals had their doors and windows damaged.

Officers located the children, and they told authorities they were there at the bridge with another individual but that person was no longer there.

Both kids were released to their parents.

The case has been referred to the Summit County Juvenile Court.

