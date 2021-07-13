2 cars stolen at gunpoint from gas stations in Akron Monday night, police say

AKRON, Ohio — Investigators from the Akron Police Department say two cars were stolen from gas stations in two separate carjacking incidents in Akron Monday night.

The first carjacking happened at approximately 11:15 p.m. at Speedway, located in the 300 block of East Exchange Street, across from the University of Akron campus.

Police said a 50-year-old man and his 19-year-old son were pumping gas when an unknown male approached them with a gun and demanded his property, including the car.

The robber took the victim’s jewelry and his 2021 BMW X6, before he fled the scene. The vehicle was later found unoccupied in the 600 block of Sherman Street. The victim told police that there was thousands of dollars of merchandise missing from inside the car when he went to pick it up.

The man and his son were not injured, police said.

The second carjacking happened at BP gas station in the 700 block of Grant Street.

A 36-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman said at approximately 5:00 a.m. they pulled up to the gas pumps, where the man, who was a passenger in the car, got out to pay for the gas.

The man and woman noticed a vehicle parked behind him at the pump.

The robber got out of the vehicle, pointed a handgun at the man and ordered the woman, who was the driver, out of the car.

The robber got into their car, a 2015 Hyundai Sonata, and drove away.

Police sent out a broadest of the vehicle’s description, and moments later the stolen vehicle was spotted in the area of Grant and Wheelers streets.

Officers attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, but the driver refused to stop. A short pursuit was initiated, which was later canceled after officers lost sight of the vehicle on Route 8.

Approximately 20 minutes later, police said the vehicle was found wrecked and abandoned in the area of Route 8 north and Graham Road.

Investigators are working to determine the identity of the robbers and if there is a connection between the two carjackings.

