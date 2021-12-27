2 firefighters, 2 residents injured in Canton house fire

CANTON, Ohio — A house fire that broke out at a Canton home the day after Christmas left two residents and two firefighters injured, according to the Canton Fire Department.

Around 3:15 p.m., fire crews were called to a fire at a home in the 1200 block of Rowland Avenue. Once on scene, firefighters found heavy black smoke rolling out of a side window.

Crews began attacking the flames and entering the house to attempt rescues. The house was cluttered, Canton Fire said, with a lot of debris to navigate through. Once inside and through the house, heavy smoke and high heat were detected at the stop of the stairs with fire burning through the ceiling of the second floor and into the floor of the attic.

During the rescue, firefighters saved one dog but found another dead from the fire.

Fire crews contained the fire, but two firefighters sustained injuries during the blaze.

One resident was transported to a nearby hospital while a second was treated on scene, Canton Fire said.

A neighboring home was damaged from the heat of the blaze as well.

The scene was controlled by 6:05 p.m. that evening.

The Canton Fire Department is investigating the fire.

