Officers fire shots at man who refused to drop gun in Akron home; SWAT robot finds him, other man dead

AKRON, Ohio — Two men were found dead inside an Akron home Tuesday after two officers fired shots at a man inside the house armed with a gun.

Officers responded at 2:34 a.m. to multiple 911 calls about a 21-year-old man armed with a gun inside a home in the 500 block of Ritchie Avenue. Police said the caller told dispatch that the man was inside the house screaming and pointing a gun at the occupants of the home.

Once officers arrived at the home, yelling could be heard from inside the home. According to the news release, two people walked out of the house moments later.

At the scene, officers received knowledge that at least one additional person was inside with the man armed with a gun.

Officers stood just outside the side door of the home and gave the 21-year-old man numerous commands to drop the gun, according to Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett at a news conference Tuesday morning. The 21-year-old man refused and appeared just inside the door of the home at the top of the stairs with a gun.

Two officers fired shots, Mylett said. The armed man went back inside the home. Police said initially it was not clear if anyone was injured.

Officers then established a perimeter outside the home with the assistance of the Akron SWAT Team, who tried to communicate with the occupants inside. The efforts were unsuccessful.

The SWAT team deployed a robot, which found the 21-year-old man and the 38-year-old man dead inside the living room.

At that point, SWAT members went inside the home and found both dead.

Mylett said it appeared the 38-year-old man was a victim of a homicide. Mylett said evidence inside the home suggests that shots were fired in the home after officers fired their weapons at the 21-year-old man.

It's still unknown if any of the shots fired by the officers injured the 21-year-old or the 38-year-old.

Mylett told reporters that the investigation was still early and he didn't want to release premature details.

He did offer condolences to the family and friends of the victims.

"It's a tragic event. You know, anytime there's a loss of human life in our city, it's it is something that, you know, it's a tragic event. This was very avoidable had the individual dropped his firearm, come out safely. We wouldn't be having this press conference."

The two individuals who walked outside the home upon officers' arrival and the 38-year-old male were brothers. The 21-year-old was known to them, Mylett said.

Police said the two officers involved have a little over two years of experience with the Akron Police Department. Both officers were immediately placed on paid administrative leave pending results of an investigation, per department policy.

The Akron Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit will lead the investigation with the help of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be sent to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for review before it’s submitted to a grand jury.

A separate internal investigation will be conducted by the department’s office of professional standards and accountability.

News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

