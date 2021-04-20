$2 million bond set for man accused of gunning down waitress at Bob Evans in Canton

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A previously set $2 million bond has been continued for a Canton man who allegedly gunned down a waitress in a Bob Evans restaurant in Canton on Friday.

Appearing via video for his arraignment, Richard James Nelson, 54, of Canton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder.

Nelson is accused of fatally shooting Rebecca Jean Rogers, 38, of Canton, who was working inside the restaurant on Friday when police said Nelson came in and shot her.

At the time of the shooting, police estimate there were between six to eight employees and approximately six to eight customers inside the restaurant.

After the shooting, Nelson remained at large until later that day when he was arrested in a wooded area in East Canton.

Canton police chief Jack Angelo said the shooting is considered a "domestic incident" between a girlfriend and a boyfriend.

"It's a horrible tragedy what happened. It could have been far worse. We were expecting to see when we got here multiple people wounded," Angelo said Friday. "Domestics are just very, very touchy and very dangerous and as you can see here. This turned into a tragedy."

Nelson is scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing on April 22 at 10:30 a.m.

