2 PM: Authorities in Canton announce results of 'wide-ranging' gang investigation

CANTON, Ohio — Federal and local authorities will hold a 2 p.m. news conference in Canton to "announce the results of a multi-year investigation of a Racketeering and Drug Conspiracy committed by a violent street gang."

The news conference will be held by Michelle Baeppler, Akron branch chief of the U.S. Attorney's Office, Special Agent in Charge Tim Canon of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo.

