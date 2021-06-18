2 teens charged for shooting gun in Akron neighborhood

AKRON, Ohio — Two 14-year-olds in Akron have been charged for allegedly shooting a gun in Akron's North Hill neighborhood Thursday.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Dayton Street around 5:45 p.m. for a call of shots fired. Officers found shell casings and other evidence while on scene, Akron police said.

Four teens were later located in the backyard of a home in the 800 block of Patterson Avenue, according to police. One of the teens was carrying a loaded handgun.

A preliminary investigation indicates that one of the teens fired the weapon on Dayton Street and then gave it to another teen prior to officers arriving, police said.

The two 14-year-olds were charged with discharging firearms and carrying concealed weapons, police said. Following their arrests, the teens were take to Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police didn't say if the other two teens are facing charges.

The matter remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.