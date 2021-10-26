2-year-old shot and killed with unsecured gun in Canton home

CANTON, Ohio — A 2-year-old boy was shot and killed with an unsecured gun found inside a Canton home on Monday, according to the Canton Police Department.

Officers responded at approximately 5:33 p.m. Monday to a home in the 1600 block of Royal Avenue NE to a shooting.

Canton fire EMS and police found a 2-year-old boy, identified as Brandon Owens, with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Medical Center where hospital staff worked to save him. He was pronounced dead at 7:08 p.m.

Information from the investigation revealed that it appears that an unsecured firearm was found by Owens and a 3-year-old.

The gun was discharged, which struck Owens in the face, according to the police report. It is unknown who fired the gun.

Chief Jack Angelo said that this is a preventable tragedy and reminded citizens that gun locks are available for free of charge at law enforcement agencies.

“We remind everyone that unsecured firearms should not be kept where children have access to them. This is a preventable tragedy. Gun locks are available free of charge at most law enforcement agencies. The Canton Police department will provide a gun lock free of charge to anyone, regardless of what jurisdiction you live in," he said.

