20-year-old male found fatally shot inside home on North Valley Street in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A 20-year-old male was shot and killed at a home on North Valley Street in Akron, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers responded Wednesday at approximately 5:30 p.m. to a home on North Valley Street where they found a male with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:42 p.m.

The medical examiner’s office said an autopsy will be performed Thursday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

