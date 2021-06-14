2021 Ohio Miss Amazing pageant held at John S. Knight Convention Center in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The 2021 Ohio Miss Amazing pageant was held in Akron on Sunday evening, an event that prides itself on creating equal opportunities for girls with disabilities to build self-esteem, dismantle stereotypes and build relationships with peers.

Miss Amazing has chapters in 32 states and on Sunday, the Ohio chapter held its annual competition.

Girls and women ages 5 and older with an IEP, IPP, 504 plan, SSI, or physician records indicating a disability were invited to participate and the only other requirement was donating five cans of food that were donated to local food banks.

During Sunday's pageant, 16 girls, teens and women participated, showcasing their skills in interview, personal introduction and passion presentation.

News 5's Mike Brookbank emceed the pageant and was joined by reigning Miss Ohio Amazing queens and special guest speaker Karolyn Drone Smith. Christian pop singer and songwriter Meghan Rachelle Oberlin performed at the event.

To learn more about the Miss Amazing organization, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.