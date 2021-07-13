21-year-old, 17-year-old arrested in connection with Akron homicide

AKRON, Ohio — A 21-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested Tuesday by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force in connection with an October 2020 homicide that took place in Akron, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Eric Farrey, 21, and a 17-year-old male were wanted by the Akron Police Department for aggravated robbery and aggravated murder.

The two are accused of brandishing a gun and demanding money from a man as he was leaving a cell phone store in Akron in October 2020. When the man refused the demands, he was shot in the chest and later found dead, authorities said.

On Tuesday, members of the task force arrested the 17-year-old near the 600 block of Inman Street after initiating a short pursuit when they spotted him leaving a residence on Johnson Street on a bicycle.

Farrey was arrested at an apartment near the 400 block of Sumner Street, according to authorities.

"Diligence by the Akron Police Department resulted in these two suspects being identified months after the incident. Thanks to the Akron Police Department and our fugitive task force, two more violent fugitives are off the streets of Akron,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a press release.

