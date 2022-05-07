22-year-old man shot, killed in Akron Saturday morning

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old man.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. in the 1100 block of Peerless Avenue.

Police said they found the man down in the front yard of a home. He had been shot multiple times. The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates the man was involved in an altercation with other individuals about an hour before the shooting.

"Detectives are working to determine what role the earlier dispute played in the tragic event," police said.

No arrests have been made. The matter remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS.

