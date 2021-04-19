23-year-old driver says he was carjacked at gunpoint following road rage incident in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are investigating after a 23-year-old driver said he was carjacked at gunpoint following a road rage incident, according to a report from the Akron Police Department.

On Saturday, just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of West Thornton Street and Dart Avenue for a robbery.

The driver told officers he was robbed after exiting the highway. The driver said a black sedan pulled up next to him and pinned his car in and prevented him from moving anywhere.

The driver said two armed people got out of the vehicle and approached his 2019 Camaro and ordered him to get out at gunpoint.

Once he was out of the car, he was ordered to the ground. An undisclosed amount of money was taken from his pockets, and one of the armed robbers drove off with his car.

The driver’s Camaro was later found disabled and abandoned on Sunday morning in the area of Sherman Street and Jewel Drive.

The driver was unable to give a description of the two robbers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

