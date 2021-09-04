23-year-old killed after multiple people exchange gunfire in Akron, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A 23-year-old male was killed after a fight led to a shooting at a suspected after-hours location in Akron Saturday, according to the Akron Police Department.

Officers responded at approximately 2:52 a.m. to a parking lot in the 1800 block of Buchholzer Boulevard where there were reports of multiple gunshots.

Officers were directed to the victim, a 23-year-old male, who was found with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending positive identification and family notification.

Preliminary information gathered at the scene indicates numerous people were leaving a suspected after-hours location on Buchholzer Boulevard when a fight broke out in the parking lot.

During the fight, police believe multiple subjects exchanged gunfire, at which time the 23-year-old male was struck. Police said at this time, it is unknown if the victim played a role in the incident.

Police have made no arrests at this time and are investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the persons involved in the shooting.

This shooting marks the 37th homicide in Akron this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

