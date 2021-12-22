23-year-old man injured in drive-by shooting in Akron, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A 23-year-old man was injured Wednesday when a car pulled up next to him and an unknown person fired multiple shots into his car, according to Akron police.

Officers responded at approximately 12:25 a.m. to the area of Spicer and East Thornton streets for shots fired.

A 23-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He told officers that he was driving in the area when an unknown person pulled up next to him and fired multiple shots into his car.

Multiple shell casings were found in the area.

The 23-year-old victim was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital for injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening, according to police.

Police have made no arrests. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 330-375-2490 for 330-375-2TIP.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.