25-year-old man dies, 2 others injured, after car plunges into canal in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — One man died and two others were critically injured after a high-speed collision ended in the Little Cuyahoga River in Akron on Sunday, according to a release Monday from the Akron Police Department.

Police said the crash happened at 6:12 p.m. Sunday when a white Saturn was traveling southbound on Case Avenue at a high rate of speed and the driver "ran the red light and struck a second vehicle," a Chevy Cruze at the intersection of Case Avenue and East Market Street.

After the collision, the driver of the Saturn lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to crash into a concrete barrier before it plunged into the canal, police said.

One of three males was trapped inside the car. Two others were ejected from the car and had to be pulled out of the water by rescue personnel.

A 25-year-old male inside the car was pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center. The two who were inside the car at the time of the crash remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.