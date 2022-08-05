Watch Now
25-year-old man fatally shot in apparent drive-by shooting in Akron

Posted at 10:24 AM, Aug 05, 2022
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is investigating the death of a 25-year-old man who was shot Thursday night in the 300 block of Howe Street.

According to the department, officers arrived around 10:30 p.m. and found the man in the front yard of a residence having sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. Multiple shell casings were found nearby.

A passerby said they saw a vehicle "fleeing the area" after shots rang out, according to police.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead. His name is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO and the tip to 274637. Tips can be anonymous.

