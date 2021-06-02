26-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash on Akron highway

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are looking for more information about a fatal motorcycle crash on a local highway Tuesday.

On June 1, around 2 p.m., a motorcycle heading westbound on Interstate Route 76 hit a concrete median head-on.

The rider, identified as a 26-year-old male, was seriously injured and was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, police said in a news release.

If you have information please call the Akron Police Department Traffic Division at 330-375-2506. Callers can remain anonymous.

