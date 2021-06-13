26-year-old man killed in early morning shooting in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A 26-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Akron, according to the Akron Police Department.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Hazel Street around 3:40 a.m. for reports of shots fired at a residence.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 26-year-old man in the driveway of the residence with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the shooter, who has not been identified, fled the scene before officers arrived.

The SWAT team was called to the scene to assist in searching a residence on Hazel Street for the shooter but the individual was unable to be located and is still at large.

Investigators believe the individual shot the 26-year-old man during an altercation in the driveway, but the exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still being looked into.

Police said the victim's name is being withheld pending positive identification and family notification.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.