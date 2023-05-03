28-year-old dead, 21-year-old injured in Akron bar shooting

Akron Police are investigating a shooting at a bar Tuesday night that left one man dead and another man injured.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. at D&K Bar and Pub.

When police arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 28-year-old man was driven by a private vehicle to the hospital, where he later died.

According to police, a preliminary investigation reveals that an unknown group of people pulled into the bar's parking lot and began shooting at the victims who were standing outside.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 330-375-2490.

