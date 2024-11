Akron police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

Police were called to a parking lot on West Long Street before 8 p.m. on Thursday.

When they arrived, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds after he was allegedly involved in a fight with another person.

The man was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he later died.

The man's identity has not been released.