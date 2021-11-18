2nd man arrested in attack on veterans outside Akron American Legion; 3rd suspect at large

AKRON, Ohio — A second man accused in the senseless beating of several veterans at an American Legion post last month has been arrested, and a third suspect remains at large, Akron police said.

A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and taken to the Summit County Jail, police said.

Police are still looking for 25-year-old Michael Baratko.

A 19-year-old man also was arrested earlier this month and arraigned on two misdemeanor assault charges.

The incident happened on Oct. 30, outside the American Legion on Kenmore Boulevard.

Police called it an "unprovoked attack."

The victims sustained "significant facial and head injuries during the senseless attack," police said.

Anyone with information about Baratko’s whereabouts is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS.

