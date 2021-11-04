Police identify 2 suspects in veteran attack outside Akron American Legion post; third person in custody

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department has identified two men accused of the senseless beating of several veterans at an American Legion post on Saturday.

Authorities are now looking for Michael Baratko, 25, and Cody Sell, 19. A third suspect, Shaun Husk, 19, was arrested early Thursday morning in the 800 block of Garfield Street.

Husk is charged with one count of felonious assault, two counts of assault and obstructing official business, police said.

According to Akron Municipal Court records, Baratko and Sell are charged with felonious assault and assault. Warrants have been issued for their arrest.

The incident happened on Oct. 30, outside the American Legion on Kenmore Boulevard.

Police called it an "unprovoked attack."

The victims sustained "significant facial and head injuries during the senseless attack," police said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Baratko and Sell are asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS.

