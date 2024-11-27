Watch Now
3 children, 3 adults displaced after Akron house fire

The Akron Fire Department is investigating a house fire that left three children and three adults displaced.

Firefighters were called to the 900 block of Hancock Avenue around 5 a.m. on reports of a house fire with people trapped inside.

When they arrived, they found smoke and flames inside a ground-floor window at the front of the house.

Neighbors told firefighters that an elderly woman was still inside the home.

While fire crews fought the fire, the woman was rescued near the back of the home through a window and transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

No other injuries were reported.

The Red Cross has been called to help the residents of the home.

