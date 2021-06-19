3 people shot in separate incidents in Akron Saturday morning

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that happened early Saturday morning and resulted three people being injured.

Homestead Street

The first shooting happened around 12:05 a.m. in the 400 block of Homestead Street.

According to police, there was a "celebratory gathering" at a home and guests were outside.

"At some point during the gathering, an unknown suspect or suspects, who were nearby, fired shots. Someone in the initial group returned fire, and during the sequence of events, it is believed the victim was struck," police said.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot in the back of the head. He was transported to a nearby hospital and was last known to be in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Roselle Avenue

At around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center for a 36-year-old man who walked in after having been shot in the abdomen.

Authorities said it appears the man was shot during an altercation in the 700 block of Roselle Avenue just prior to his arrival at the hospital.

A handgun was recovered at the shooting scene, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Kenmore Boulevard

Police were called to the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard around 1:25 a.m. for a shooting. A 32-year-old man who had been shot was later located on 17th Street SW. He had been shot in the groin.

Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates there was an altercation inside an establishment on Kenmore Boulevard and the man was shot.

"Detectives are working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident, including determining if the shooting may have been accidental," police said.

No arrests have been made.

All three shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information about the shootings are asked to contact police at 330-375-2490 or Summit County CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.