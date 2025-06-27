4 high-end cars stolen from North Canton dealership

Thieves rammed a car through a showroom window and stole four high-end cars from a dealership in North Canton in the early morning hours on Friday.

Jackson Township Police say that around 3 a.m., officers responded to Jeff’s Motorcars on the 5700 block of Dressler Road NW for a report of a business alarm. No one was found on the scene.

The following vehicles were stolen:

BMW 760

BMW M2

BMW X5

Audi S4

Police say one of the vehicles has been located, but they did not say which one.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jackson Township detectives at 330-830-6264.

This isn’t the first time thieves have used this tactic or targeted a dealership for its high-performance vehicles. News 5 has been covering similar crimes for years.

