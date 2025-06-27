4 high-end cars stolen from North Canton dealership

Thieves rammed a car through a showroom window and stole four high-end cars from a dealership in North Canton in the early morning hours on Friday.
Jackson Township Police say that around 3 a.m., officers responded to Jeff’s Motorcars on the 5700 block of Dressler Road NW for a report of a business alarm. No one was found on the scene.
The following vehicles were stolen:
- BMW 760
- BMW M2
- BMW X5
- Audi S4
Police say one of the vehicles has been located, but they did not say which one.
Anyone with information is asked to call Jackson Township detectives at 330-830-6264.
This isn’t the first time thieves have used this tactic or targeted a dealership for its high-performance vehicles. News 5 has been covering similar crimes for years.
In March, police chased stolen cars out of Kent, as captured on dash-cam video:
