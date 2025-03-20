Shattered glass and a broken garage door. Kent police investigate incident at Mazda Dealership

KENT, Ohio — Kent police are investigating an incident at a local Mazda dealership.

Police surrounded the property along the Kent auto mile early Thursday morning.

Someone allegedly broke through the service garage there, according to investigators on scene.

Our overnight News Tracker followed Kent police as they surrounded the business on West Main Street.

Kent police working to figure out what was taken overnight from the Mazda of Kent service department. Seems like at least one car was taken but they haven't been able to get into the surveillance video just yet. What ever it was it has damage. pic.twitter.com/VSL9wozv7e — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) March 20, 2025

Officers worked to gather evidence and review surveillance footage.

A News 5 camera captured a bent, heavily damaged garage door with glass shattered all over the ground in the parking lot.

Officers on scene confirmed something was taken from there, but they said they needed to review additional surveillance footage.

Kent dispatch could not confirm any arrests.

They say there is an active investigation happening now, and police are working with Mazda to figure this out.

Stay with News 5 and Good Morning Cleveland for the latest breaking developments.