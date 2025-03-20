Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shattered glass and a broken garage door. Kent police investigate incident at Mazda Dealership

Officers on the scene confirmed something was taken from the dealership, but they said they needed to review additional surveillance footage.
Kent Mazda dealer.jpg
Posted
and last updated

KENT, Ohio — Kent police are investigating an incident at a local Mazda dealership.

Police surrounded the property along the Kent auto mile early Thursday morning.

Someone allegedly broke through the service garage there, according to investigators on scene.

Our overnight News Tracker followed Kent police as they surrounded the business on West Main Street.

Officers worked to gather evidence and review surveillance footage.

A News 5 camera captured a bent, heavily damaged garage door with glass shattered all over the ground in the parking lot.

Officers on scene confirmed something was taken from there, but they said they needed to review additional surveillance footage.

Kent dispatch could not confirm any arrests.

They say there is an active investigation happening now, and police are working with Mazda to figure this out.

Stay with News 5 and Good Morning Cleveland for the latest breaking developments.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.