4-year-old Akron boy dies after accidentally shooting himself, officials say

Akron Police
Posted at 10:54 AM, Aug 31, 2023
AKRON, Ohio — A 4-year-old boy in Akron has died several days after accidentally shooting himself, according to Akron Police and the Summit County Medical Examiner.

Police arrived at a home in the 1000 block of Edmeyer Court around 12:30 p.m. Saturday for a shooting.

Officers determined that Isaiah Pope shot himself after a preliminary investigation.

He was transported to Akron Children's Hospital, where he died several days later.

Police said the gun belonged to a relative of the boy.

He was not home at the time of the incident, but other adults— including the boy's mother— and other kids were at the home when the shooting happened.

No charges have been filed at this time.

