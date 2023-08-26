4-year-old Akron boy in serious condition after accidentally shooting himself, police say

A 4-year-old boy from Akron is in serious condition after accessing an unsecured handgun and accidentally shooting himself, according to police.

Police arrived at a home in the 1000 block of Edmeyer Court around 12:30 p.m. Saturday for a shooting.

Officers determined that the boy shot himself after a preliminary investigation. It is unknown how he got access to the gun, police say.

He was transported to Akron Children's Hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made. The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.